Jackie "Jack" Joshlin, V. J. W., was born June 4, 1944. Jack was abundantly blessed throughout his life. Having received the Lord as his Savior on his 16th birthday and becoming ordained at 17. He met and married the love of his life in 1963, Merlin Louise Underwood. For 57 years together they served and brought the word of Lord to everyone they met. He retired from the United States Air Force, having served in Midway Island during the Vietnam War effort. As his life continued he was able to enjoy his love of computers at Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System, from which he also retired. He left his earthly home on Friday, November 27, 2020, surrounded by the love and affection of his family. Graveside services will be held at Second Baptist Church Cemetery, Jackson, LA on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1:00pm conducted by family and friends through Charlet Funeral Home, Inc.He leaves behind to mourn his loss his loving children, Connie Wall, Bonnie Bullock and Mae and Kyle Adams, grandchildren, Lucas Wall, Misti and Derek Grooms, Stephanie Wall, Matthew Bullock, Heather and Matthew Stone, Brandon and Aubrey Bullock, Britanny O'Brien, Kurtis O'Brien, Chandler Adams, great grandchildren, Lexli Wall, Trentin Wegner, Dara Grooms, Addison Grooms, Maggie Bullock, Wyatt Stone, Braylee Grooms, Ezekiel and Elijah Grooms, Charlie Bullock, Carlee Grooms, Stephen Bullock, Jameson Claire and Collins Stone, June Bullock, Amos Bullock and Jacob O'Brien. Pallbearers will be Derek Grooms, Matthew Stone, Brandon Bullock, Kyle Adams, Kurtis O'Brien and Donny Blackard. Honorary pallbearer will be Trentin Wegner. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.charletfuneralhome.com.