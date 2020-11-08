1/
Jackie Lawrence "Jack" Butler
1942 - 2020
Jack passed away October 28, 2020 from complications of a debilitating disease which he managed courageously for many years. He was born December 31, 1942 in Baton Rouge to Lawrence Butler and Ernestine Hunstock Butler. Jack retired from CF Industries in Donaldsonville and was a 1960 graduate of Baton Rouge High and later graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University. He was an avid sports car fan including racing and rally. He was a member of the Sports Car Club of America and the Whiskey Bay Region of the Porsche Club of America. Jack is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane Stout Butler and his sister, Joy Butler, and numerous cousins including those he considered as brothers: Jerry Hoover of Lake Charles, David Butler of Baton Rouge, Larry Hoover of Lake Charles and Tommy Hoover of Lake Charles. He is also survived by his beloved Schipperke dogs Journey and Glory. Honorary Urn bearers: David Butler, Jerry Hoover, Larry Hoover, Tommy Hoover, Pat Crotty, Gareth Rebstock, Joe Blanchard, Audis Thornton, Steve McHugh and Tommy Miller. A memorial service will be held in the gazebo at 11:00am on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Green Oaks Memorial Park.

Published in The Advocate on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
the Gazebo at Green Oaks Memorial Park
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
