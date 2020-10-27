Jackie Lynn "Jack" Aaron was born on October 27, 1946 in Hope, Arkansas. Jack died peacefully in the arms of his family- one stop short of Heaven on Monday, October 26, 2020. He was retired from Trans Continental Pipeline with 33 years of service. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 from 5pm until 8pm and Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 from 9am until service at 10am conducted by Rev. Joe Day and Rev. Clark Fooshee. Burial will be in Red Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery, Greensburg. Jack is survived by 2 daughters, Dana Bridgette' Aaron and Stacey Lyn Vice and a son, Jason Todd Aaron and wife, Liz. Grandchildren, Tristan Dakota Thompson and wife, Rachel, Caleb Todd Aaron and wife, Kaylan, James Elliot Aaron, Trevor Lee Vice, and wife, Jamie, Emily LeAnn Vice and husband, Josh. Great grandchildren, Aiden Matthew Lee, Flavia Irene and Leila Mildred Aaron, Levi James Vice, and Sophie Blake Gayle. Sister and brother in law, Sandy and Floyd Smith, niece, Lora Elizabeth Day and husband, Joe, nephew, Brad Smith and wife, Belinda, great niece, Brynleigh, and great nephews, CJ and Thomas along with numerous friends and kin-folk both in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas. Special friends, Charles and Linda Shields. Jack is preceded in death by his precious wife of 49 years, Barbara Ann, who he loved dearly, a grandson Aaron Cheyenne Thompson and great granddaughter, Harper June Thompson. Parents, Autry Thomas and Yola Mae Aaron and father in law and mother in law, James Leland and Imogene Lee. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.