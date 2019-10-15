Guest Book View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 5535 Superior Drive Baton Rouge , LA 70816 (225)-293-4174 Visitation 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Macedonia Baptist Church 34685 LA-1036 Holden , LA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Macedonia Baptist Church 34685 LA-1036 Holden , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jackie Marie Courtney-Stelly went to her Heavenly home on Friday, October 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 63 years of age. She was born on September 17, 1956 to Feldon Elias and Bernice Edra Truax Courtney in Denham Springs, LA and was a resident of Pine Grove, LA. She loved painting, photography, driving her mules and wagon, music, working with her flowers, especially hydrangeas, and breeding and raising Boston Terriers. She cherished the time spent with her husband fishing and being outdoors and more than anything in life, she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandson with all her heart and soul. Jackie's love was contagious, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 15 years, Dale Anthony Stelly; children, Richard Dale Rhodus, Jr., James Casey Rhodus and wife, Carol, Amie Elise Rhodus Hutchinson and husband, Cameron, Micheaud Issac Stelly and Zachary Earl Stelly; grandchildren, Harley Ray Rhodus Kelly and husband, Jerrid, Cole Alan Hudspeth, Ashle' Nicole Hudspeth, Andrew Nicholas Hutchinson, John Michael Hutchinson, James Wyatt Rhodus, Jada Richard, Allie Claire Stelly, and Bella Mae Stelly; great-grandson, Kuyler Lane Kelly; stepfather, Earl Hines Lott; sister, Betty Jo Courtney Housley and husband, Johnny; brother, Davie Lee Courtney; niece, Stefani Jo Housley Bendily and husband, Wade; stepfather, Earl Hines Lott; nephew, Kenneth Wayne Housley and wife, Gail; great-nephews, Clay Bendily, Wes Bendily and Kevin Lane Housley; cousin, Kathy Courtney Meyers, and her very special cousin and best friend, Vickie Courtney Wainwright. She is preceded in death by her father, Feldon Elias Courtney; her mother, Bernice Edra Truax Lott; paternal grandparents, Robert Wickliff and Serena McLin Courtney; maternal grandparents, Julius and Annie Sibley Truax; and her nephew, Kevin Dale Housley. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Macedonia Baptist Church, 34685 LA-1036, Holden, LA 70744 on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 2 p.m. Interment will be in the Lott Family Cemetary, 34800 Weiss Road, Walker, LA 70785. Pall Bearers will be Richard Dale Rhodus, Jr., James Casey Rhodus, James Wyatt Rhodus, Cole Alan Hudspeth, Micheaud Stelly, Zachary Stelly, Clay Bendily and Wes Bendily. Honary Pall Bearer will be Kevin Lane Housley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church. 