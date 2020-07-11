Jackie (Jack) Monroe Luce, age 82 born in Uvalde Texas, went home to be with his Lord Friday, July 10th at 11:57 p.m. Jack faced a long courageous battle with Dementia. He graduated from high school in Uvalde Texas and from college at Texas A&M University. He spent most of his life in the Dallas Texas area where he and his wife managed their own businesses after retiring from Southwestern Bell. He was a member of the Army Reserves, Hillcrest Baptist Church in Desoto Texas and Prestonwood Baptist Sunday School in Dallas. Most recently he resided with his wife in Denham Springs, Louisiana and Golden Age Nursing Home in Denham Springs. He loved spending time with his family. He was an amazing husband, loving father, and endearing grandfather. He particularly loved feeding his grandkids ice cream, making their favorite and famous pancakes, and playing Canasta every opportunity possible…precious memories. Jack was preceded by his parents Daddy Roy Luce and Erie Nell Cloudt Luce of Uvalde, Texas and brother Gary Carpenter. He is survived by his loving wife Billye Marian King Luce raised in Loop, Texas; two children Michael Roy Luce from Denham Springs, Louisiana and Greg Dale Luce from Plano, Texas. He has seven grandchildren; Bethny Luce, Bekah (Luce) Masiakiewicz, Mikah (Luce) Woody, Noah Luce, Ashton Luce, Jesslyn Luce, and Alex Luce. Jack leaves behind brothers Tommy Luce and Wayne Carpenter; Sisters Peggy (Luce) Prince and Sandy (Luce) Baker; and a host of extended family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held at Ratliff Funeral Home in Seagraves, Texas and burial at Loop Texas Cemetary. (Date and time to be determined. Ratliff Funeral Home contact number is 806-387-3838 for details). The family would like to thank Golden Age Nursing Home for the loving care they provided the past three years as well as Amite Baptist Church for their love and support. Sincere thanks for all the loving words and prayers from friends and family.

