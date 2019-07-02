Guest Book View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Zachary , LA View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Zachary , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jackie Ray Burns, 71, a native of El Dorado, AR and a resident of Slaughter, LA, died on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home. He was formerly employed for over 27 years by Exxon Mobil BRPO. There will be a visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 10am until Funeral Mass at 12noon, conducted by Fr. M. Jeffery Bayhi. Burial will be at Azalea Rest Cemetery in Zachary. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Olivia Stelly Burns; three daughters, Leslie Burns of Florien, LA; Brandy Hannum and her husband Trevor Hannum of Zachary; Stacey Burns of Zachary, LA; sister Dana Ingram of Clinton, LA; brother Calvin "Smokey" Goza of Zachary; five grandchildren: Kip Cole Guidry, Gabriel Alex Hannum, Ryan Patrick Trahan, Devin Wade Hannum, Cayleb Ray Burns; great-grandchild Kylie Marie Guidry. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly Burns; brother Mark Goza; father Ray Burns; mother Wanda Goza; stepfather Harold Goza; nephew Chris Ingram. Pallbearers will be Calvin Goza, Kenneth Hurst, Brian Hopwood, Kip Guidry, Gabe Hannum, Devin Hannum, Ryan Trahan, and Cayleb Burns. Honorary pallbearers will be Butch Willcutt and Jack Anderson. He was a veteran of the US Army and served during the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of Northwestern State University and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. He served as a boys' baseball coach and a girls' softball coach in Zachary for many years. Jackie loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was beloved by all who knew him. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of the Oschner Hospital of New Orleans, especially the Eighth Floor transplant staff, and the Lane Physician Group. The family would also like to extend their most heartfelt thanks to the family of Dustin Mason, whose generous organ donation allowed our Jackie more precious time with his family. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to LOPA, the Louisiana Organ Procurement Association; and the family asks for you to please consider organ donation, if you are able.

