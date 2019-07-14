Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob Eugene Smith. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Norwood Baptist Church, Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Norwood Baptist Church Funeral service 12:00 PM Norwood Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. Jacob Eugene Smith beloved husband, father and Papa returned home on July 13, 2019 at the age of 67. Eugene, as he was known to his friends, was born on July 18, 1951. He leaves behind the love of his life who he loving spoiled for the past 35 years , Deborah Poole Smith. His beloved daughter, Brandy, and her husband Spencer DeLee, and his cherished son, Joshua, and his wife Jessica Smith. But his pride and joy were his grandchildren, Cullen, Blair, Tori, Thomas, Kade and Hunter. His dear sisters Marie, and her husband Don Havard, and Alice Irene, and her husband Archie Gordon. His gardening buddy and mother in-law, Jewel Mae Poole. His dear sisters in-laws, Karen, and her husband Jeff Harris, and Shirley, and her husband Stacy Alford. And numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving parents J. T. and Audrey Smith and his father in-law Frank Dale Poole and Brother in law Frank Keith Poole. He retired in 1996, after 20 years from Dixon Correctional Institute. Then joined his mother in-law on the Norwood mail route. He was a deacon at Norwood Baptist Church for 30 years, and involved in as many church events as he could. He was a servant of God, he served his family, church and faithfully his Lord God, with ALL his heart, and he had a huge heart. After seven years fighting cancer, he won the ultimate victory for a Christian. He is at home with the Lord and in no more pain. Visitation will be held at Norwood Baptist Church, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Thursday, July 18, 2019, his birthday, from 10:00 am until 12:00 p.m. funeral services. Eugene always loved to celebrate his birthday, so join us in celebrating his return to the Lord. In lieu of flowers make donations to the Norwood Baptist Church building fund. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 14 to July 17, 2019

