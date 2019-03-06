Jacob "Diddy" Landry, an electrician employed by ISC, departed this life on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was 30, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Religious Services on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church at 1:00pm. Burial in Old Fountain Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
