  • "Sending heartfelt condolences to the family for the tragic..."
  • "With deepest sympathy ! Praying for youll"
    - Rev.Gilmore/Sis Chatman

Jacob "Diddy" Landry, an electrician employed by ISC, departed this life on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was 30, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Religious Services on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church at 1:00pm. Burial in Old Fountain Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Funeral Home Details
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019
