Jacob Matthew Meek, born June 4, 1999, to John and Tiffany Meek in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was called home prematurely on March 9, 2019. Jacob's battle with epilepsy was long fought. Born with cortical dysplasia, he endured thirteen brain surgeries and countless hospital visits through his nineteen years of life. In the end, this is not what defined him. What defined Jacob was his unparalleled determination to win at life. In spite of all of the medical challenges Jacob faced, he greeted every day with renewed enthusiasm and hope. Ever the entrepreneur, he established his own LLC, Meek's Pressure Washing, at the age of seventeen. He attended St. Aloysius School and was a proud 2016 graduate of Catholic High School of Baton Rouge. After high school, Jacob attended the University of Southern Mississippi, initially taking online courses and in January of this year, moved to Hattiesburg to attend classes on campus, fulfilling a dream of pursuing a degree in Business/Entrepreneurship. Jacob used the same determination that he used in his work to be a successful student. When he was not busy working all day or studying for his classes, Jacob was an avid and accomplished outdoorsman. Whether on the water in Dulac fishing with family and friends or in the woods with his Uncle Jason, his brother, his father and his Uncle Kevin, that electric, contagious smile was plastered on his face the entire time. At home, Jacob enjoyed spending time with his beloved dog Sally, who greeted him upon returning from planting pine trees, splitting firewood, fishing in the pond, or any of the numerous activities he enjoyed taking part in during his free time. Jacob is survived by his loving parents, John and Tiffany Meek; his brother Tom Joffre Meek, III; his grandparents, Tom and Anne Meek of Baton Rouge, LA , Joe and Sue Quinlan of Destin, FL , and Willie Quinlan of Zachary, LA; his aunts and uncles, Cori Howington of Savannah, GA, Lisa and Paul Mayeaux of Baton Rouge, LA, Wendy and Joey Quinlan of Prairieville, LA , and the numerous "COUSINS" who had become so important to him throughout his nineteen years. He will be deeply missed by all who were affected by the positive attitude towards life that radiated from him. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be directed in Jacob's memory to the Neuroscience Institute or FedEx Family House at LeBonheur Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 41817 Memphis, TN, USM Eagle Scholars, or USM Eagle Club Foundation. Visitation will begin at noon on Tuesday, March 12th at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary, Louisiana, at 4826 Main Street followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 p.m. A private internment ceremony will follow.

