Jacob Michael LeSage passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the age of 27. He was a native and a lifelong resident of Central, LA. Jacob loved baseball. He played from T-ball all the way to college ball at BRCC, where he obtained his Associate Degree. He enjoyed watching his nieces play softball and soccer. He was an avid fisherman and would fish wherever the opportunity arose. He also enjoyed taking care of all of the family pets and had a nickname for everybody and everything. As a child, he enjoyed hunting with his dad and the McKell family. Jacob was a very calm mannered and kind person. His friends would describe him saying "there was never a fun memory without him in it." Jacob is survived by his father, Tim LeSage; sister, Carey Jackson and husband, Justin; nieces, Camille, Charlee and Culynn; grandmother, Bobbie Spillman; aunts, Cindy Landers and husband, Mike, and Pam Landry; uncle, Ivy Spillman (Henri); numerous cousins; and Godfather, Jerry LeSage. Jacob is preceded in death by his mother, Terry Lynn LeSage; and grandparents, Marvin and Mary LeSage and Cleveland Spillman. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Monday, September 7, 2020, from 5:00PM until 7:00PM. Visitation will resume at Greenoaks on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 9:00AM until the time of funeral services at 10:00AM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jacob's name to Purpose Church www.purposechurch.co/. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.