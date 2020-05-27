Jacob (Jake) Schwartz, Sr., passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was born March 17, 1928, in Ansley, Mississippi, and was a resident of Metairie, Louisiana, since 1968. He was a World War II Corporal in the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Odessa Garcia Schwartz of 50 years. He is survived by two children Jacqueline Kaye and his son Jake, Jr. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Sarah Estopinal and her husband Louis, Jacob Schwartz, III., Christopher Schwartz and his wife Dixie and Kaylin Schwartz. He is also survived by thirteen great- grandchildren. An outdoor, open casket service for viewing will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Lakeshore Cemetery in Lakeshore, Mississippi, at 11:00 A.M. Anyone wishing to attend, please respectfully maintain social distancing. A future date will be announced for a graveside memorial service at which time Military Honors will be presented. Funeral Services are being handled by Edmond Fahey Funeral Home.

