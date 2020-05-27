Jacob "Jake" Schwartz Sr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacob (Jake) Schwartz, Sr., passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was born March 17, 1928, in Ansley, Mississippi, and was a resident of Metairie, Louisiana, since 1968. He was a World War II Corporal in the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Odessa Garcia Schwartz of 50 years. He is survived by two children Jacqueline Kaye and his son Jake, Jr. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Sarah Estopinal and her husband Louis, Jacob Schwartz, III., Christopher Schwartz and his wife Dixie and Kaylin Schwartz. He is also survived by thirteen great- grandchildren. An outdoor, open casket service for viewing will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Lakeshore Cemetery in Lakeshore, Mississippi, at 11:00 A.M. Anyone wishing to attend, please respectfully maintain social distancing. A future date will be announced for a graveside memorial service at which time Military Honors will be presented. Funeral Services are being handled by Edmond Fahey Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 27 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Service
11:00 AM
Lakeshore Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc
110 Necaise Ave
Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520
(228) 467-9031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved