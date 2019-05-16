Jacobi Brishard Scott entered into eternal rest on May 8, 2019 at the age of 20. Survived by his parents, Bridget and Parviz Scott; brothers, Parviz, Jr. (PJ) and Jordan Scott. Preceded in death by his grandmother, Barbara Williams; grandfather, Willie Jackson; aunt, Tammy Miller. Visitation Saturday, May 18, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, Revival Temple Church, 28521 Walker South Rd., Walker, LA. Pastor Elva Jacobs officiating. Interment Walker Memorial Cemetery, Walker, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019