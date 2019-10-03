Jacqueline 'Jackie' Brooks

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bright Morning Star Baptist Church
Napoleonville, LA
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Bright Morning Star Baptist Church
Napoleonville, LA
Obituary
Jacqueline 'Jackie' Brooks departed this life Monday, September 23, 2019 at her residence in Napoleonville, LA. She was 64, and a native of Napoleonville, LA. Visiting on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visiting on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
