Jacqueline Ann Darnell Trosclair, 58, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 7:45 AM Friday, February 21, 2020, at her home in Hannibal, MO. Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO. There will be no visitation. Jacqueline's Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Jacqueline was born July 4, 1961, in Hannibal, MO to James Earl Darnell and Joy Delores Culp Darnell. Her survivors include 2 children Katie Trosclair, Kent Trosclair, Jr., special niece and nephew Donald and Mary Crane. 7 Brothers, James Darnell (Laurie), Tom Darnell, Roy Grant Darnell, Ralph Darnell (Joyce), John Henry Darnell, Steve Robertson, Russell Darnell, 2 sisters, Naomi Maple, Goldie Reiter (Kevin), 11 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Jacqueline is preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, Charlene Neiman, Dana Otero, and 1 brother Allen Darnell. Professionally Jacqueline was a home healthcare worker. Jacqueline put family first and enjoyed time with her grandkids. She loved to cook and was a wonderful caregiver. She was a Christian by faith.