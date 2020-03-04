Jacqueline Carlisle Roussel (1942 - 2020)
Service Information
Mclin & Manley Funeral Home & Cremation Services
29419 Walker South Rd
Walker, LA
70785
(225)-755-9757
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bethel Worship Center
25393 Hwy 442
Albany, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Bethel Worship Center
25393 Hwy 442
Albany, LA
View Map
Obituary
Jacqueline Carlisle Roussel, 77, went to be with the Lord on February 29, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family and loved ones. A resident of Walker, she was born April 27, 1942. Jackie is preceded in death by her husband, Murray Roussel; and her sisters, Anita Pedley, and Meli Timmerman. She is survived by her brothers, Jimmy Carlisle, and Charlie Hart; sister, Theresa Dennis; children and their spouses, Carl Harris (Gerri), Debbie Reehorst (Don), Hank Hays (Erin), Robert Henson, and James Henson; as well as 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Jackie lived for family and loved caring for others. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until the service begins at 1:00 p.m. at Bethel Worship Center 25393 Hwy 442 Albany, LA 70443. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
