Jacqueline Clark, a native and resident of Plaquemine, passed on May 6, 2020 at the Ochsner Medical Center. She was 76 years old. Visitation Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 9-11 am at Roscoe Mortuary. Burial to follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by a granddaughter Lucretia Jenkins, a sister Phyllis Richardson, brothers Michael and Bertrand Richardson, two great-grandchildren Aja and Alyana Jefferson, and a host of other relatives and friends.

