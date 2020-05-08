Jacqueline Clark
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Clark, a native and resident of Plaquemine, passed on May 6, 2020 at the Ochsner Medical Center. She was 76 years old. Visitation Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 9-11 am at Roscoe Mortuary. Burial to follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by a granddaughter Lucretia Jenkins, a sister Phyllis Richardson, brothers Michael and Bertrand Richardson, two great-grandchildren Aja and Alyana Jefferson, and a host of other relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Visitation
9:00 - 11:00 AM
Roscoe Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-4216
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved