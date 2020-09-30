Evangelist Jacqueline Domino Lewis of Baton Rouge, LA passed away at the age of 87 on Sunday, September 27, 2020 while in care at Ochsner Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. She will be lovingly remembered by her six children, Isadore Lewis, III, Charman Hebert, Roland Lewis, Sr., Deborah Davis, Mary Grant and Gregory Lewis. Visitation Friday, October 2, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.