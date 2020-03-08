Jacqueline Dufour Ragusa (1930 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Doris & Charles Taylor
Service Information
Millet-Guidry Funeral Home
2806 West Airline Highway
LaPlace, LA
70068
(985)-536-7700
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church
1900 Greenwood Dr.
LaPlace, LA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church
1900 Greenwood Dr
LaPlace, LA
Obituary
Jacqueline Dufour Ragusa passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the age of 89. She was a native of Mansura, LA and resident of LaPlace, LA. She was a wonderful homemaker, mother and a loving grandmother. Beloved wife of the late John Anthony Ragusa, Sr. Loving mother of Mary Ann Ragusa Millensifer and John Anthony Ragusa, Jr. Grandmother of Janine Millensifer. Daughter of the late Arthur Peter Dufour and Hattie Lemoine Dufour. Sister of Otis Dufour and Kenneth Dufour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1900 Greenwood Dr., LaPlace on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Chalmette. Arrangements by Millet-Guidry Funeral Home. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.milletguidry.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
