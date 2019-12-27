A ceremony celebrating the life of Jacqueline Faye Batts will be 11 am Monday at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church St Amant, visitation will begin at 9 am. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Jackie was born on March 14, 1940 in New Orleans and passed from this life on December 23, 2019 at the age of 79 years. She was an accountant, member of the Catholic Faith. She enjoyed traveling and Disney; her passion was her family. She is preceded in death by her parents John Ivy and Margaret Kling Lessard; son Tim Batts. Survivors include her husband James L. Batts; son and daughters-in-law, Tony and Dana Batts, and Lori Batts; brother John "Bud" and Gae Lessard; grandchildren Brandi and Matt, Nick and Marge, Lane, and Hunter; great grandchildren Rowan and Damian. In lieu of flowers, those that prefer to give a memorial gift may visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/jacqueline-faye-batts. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019