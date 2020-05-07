Jacqueline Jackson, a resident of West Baton Rouge, she died at 4:00 am Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Mid City. She was 58. Private visiting at Hall Davis and Son Funeral Service on Friday, May 8, 2020 and religious service at noon Saturday, May 9, 2020 conducted by Rev. R. Glover. Internment in Lady of the Knight Cemetery. Survived by her son Carey Jackson Jr. and daughters Latisha and Latasha Jackson; 2 grandchildren Bryant Jr. and Jakayla Thomas; mother Thelma Taylor; 6 brothers, Eddie, Janssen, Isaiah, Jonathan, John, and Garriet; 3 sisters Marilyn, Daniece, and Monique. Special thanks to the staffs of Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Mid City Emergency Room and CICU.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store