Jacqueline "Jackie" Landry
Jacqueline "Jackie" Landry departed this life on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. She was 59, a native of Belle Rose, LA and a resident of Donaldsonville, LA. Visitation on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Greater Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 926 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in Rosehill Baptist Church Cemetery, Belle Rose, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA (225) 473-1900 To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Greater Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
JUL
15
Service
11:00 AM
Greater Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
