Jacqueline "Jackie" Landry departed this life on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. She was 59, a native of Belle Rose, LA and a resident of Donaldsonville, LA. Visitation on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Greater Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 926 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in Rosehill Baptist Church Cemetery, Belle Rose, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA (225) 473-1900