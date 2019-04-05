Ms. Jacqueline Marie West, formerly of Baton Rouge, passed away March 29, 2019 in Pineville, Louisiana. A Celebration of Life and Legacy will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at North Blvd Macedonia Church of God in Christ located at 2342 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge. Visitation will begin Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9:00 am until start of service. Interment will be at the Winnfield Funeral Home Cemetery in Baton Rouge. Signature Services provided by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Online condolences may be left by signing the Guest Book. www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com.
