Jacqueline Martha Medlock
Jacqueline Martha Medlock, 82, native of Embarrass, Wisconsin, and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, July 27, 2020. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed a lifetime of crocheting, cross-stitching and fishing. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Howard Medlock; her parents, Clarence Retzlaff and Elenor Ehlert; her brother, Clarence "Bud" Retzlaff; her sisters, Marlene Rusch, Karen Schmidt, and Susie Schmidt. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James P. and Beth Medlock of Marianna, FL; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra M. and Rick Bergeron of Parks, LA; her beloved grandchildren, Chris, Steven, Todd and Scott Comeaux, Amanda and her husband Kyle Devillier; great-grandchildren, Harper and Finley Devillier; her sister, Diane Chantry of Luxemburg, WI, and Donna Wegner of Dousman, WI. Pallbearers will be Chris Comeaux, Steven Comeaux, Todd Comeaux, Scott Comeaux, Rick Bergeron and Kyle Devillier. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation and funeral services, Thursday, July 30, 2020, which will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park and Funeral Home on 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, with a funeral service at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society in her name. The family of Jacqueline Medlock wishes to express their appreciation to her caretakers and Hospice in His Care for the love and kindness shown to their loved one.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
JUL
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
