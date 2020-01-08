Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Oris Butler. View Sign Service Information Demby & Son Funeral Home 900 Magnolia Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-9534 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Plymouth Rock Baptist Church 58830 Iron Farm Road Plaquemine , LA View Map Visitation 11:00 AM Plymouth Rock Baptist Church 58830 Iron Farm Road Plaquemine , LA View Map Service 1:00 PM Plymouth Rock Baptist Church 58830 Iron Farm Road Plaquemine , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jacqueline Oris Butler, a resident of Plaquemine, Louisiana, departed this life peacefully on Friday January 03, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center- O'Neal. She was 76 year of age. Visitation will be held at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church located at 58830 Iron Farm Road, Plaquemine, Louisiana; Rev. Lee Wesley, Pastor from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday January 10, 2020. Visitation will resume at 11 am until religious service at 1 p.m. on Saturday January 11, 2020 conducted by Rev. Lee Wesley. Burial at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. Jackie's kind and generous spirit, along with her love of people and giving heart made it easy to love and admire her. Jackie was a mother to, not only her own children and grandchildren, but many others who loved her as their own. Her passing has certainly left a void in the lives of those she leaves to mourn her passing. Her love will forever surround her husband, Isaac Butler, Jr., daughter, Cynthia Inniss and husband, Boccaio Inniss, sons, Isaac Butler, III and wife, Trina E. Butler, and Eric J. Butler, Sr. and wife, Kimberly P. Butler, sister, Mary Lou Bridgewater, sisters-in-law, Carolyn B. Hammons, Bennifer B. Governor, Louise Davis and Valerie Davis, brothers-in-law, James Butler, Sr. and Percy Butler, Sr., Grandchildren, Cynica Crenshaw, Eric Butler, Jr., Jaren Parker and wife, Helene, Jacqueline B. Veal and husband, DeMarcus, Iva T. James and husband, Brandon, Ian Inniss, Ikira Butler, Jordan Butler and Joshua Butler, nine great-grandchildren, three godchildren, Ruth Rogers, Ivy Holmes and Whitney Calloway, and a devoted cousins, Norma Jean Martin and Linda Harleaux, and a host of nieces and nephews-all of whom she loved dearly. Preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and James Davis, Sr., daughter Alma Denese Butler, two brothers, James L Davis, Sr. and John L Davis, Sr., sister, Thelma Ruth Richards, and father-in-law Isaac Butler, Sr. Arrangement entrusted by Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville, (225) 473-9543. Jacqueline Oris Butler, a resident of Plaquemine, Louisiana, departed this life peacefully on Friday January 03, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center- O'Neal. She was 76 year of age. Visitation will be held at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church located at 58830 Iron Farm Road, Plaquemine, Louisiana; Rev. Lee Wesley, Pastor from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday January 10, 2020. Visitation will resume at 11 am until religious service at 1 p.m. on Saturday January 11, 2020 conducted by Rev. Lee Wesley. Burial at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. Jackie's kind and generous spirit, along with her love of people and giving heart made it easy to love and admire her. Jackie was a mother to, not only her own children and grandchildren, but many others who loved her as their own. Her passing has certainly left a void in the lives of those she leaves to mourn her passing. Her love will forever surround her husband, Isaac Butler, Jr., daughter, Cynthia Inniss and husband, Boccaio Inniss, sons, Isaac Butler, III and wife, Trina E. Butler, and Eric J. Butler, Sr. and wife, Kimberly P. Butler, sister, Mary Lou Bridgewater, sisters-in-law, Carolyn B. Hammons, Bennifer B. Governor, Louise Davis and Valerie Davis, brothers-in-law, James Butler, Sr. and Percy Butler, Sr., Grandchildren, Cynica Crenshaw, Eric Butler, Jr., Jaren Parker and wife, Helene, Jacqueline B. Veal and husband, DeMarcus, Iva T. James and husband, Brandon, Ian Inniss, Ikira Butler, Jordan Butler and Joshua Butler, nine great-grandchildren, three godchildren, Ruth Rogers, Ivy Holmes and Whitney Calloway, and a devoted cousins, Norma Jean Martin and Linda Harleaux, and a host of nieces and nephews-all of whom she loved dearly. Preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and James Davis, Sr., daughter Alma Denese Butler, two brothers, James L Davis, Sr. and John L Davis, Sr., sister, Thelma Ruth Richards, and father-in-law Isaac Butler, Sr. Arrangement entrusted by Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville, (225) 473-9543. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close