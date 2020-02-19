Legendary Soprano, Jacqueline Paige Green, 68, of Saint Gabriel, transitioned to heaven on February 9, 2020. She was a Professor of Voice at Southern University and established a legacy of vocal excellence and student nurturing for nearly 30 years. Green had a voice that moved the masses, with just one note. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Zachary, Louisiana on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5-7 pm; visitation resumes at Word of Life Christian Center, Darrow, Louisiana on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 am until the Celebration of Life service, conducted by Apostle Leroy Thompson, Sr., begins at 11:00 am.; interment at Darrow Cemetery. Those left to cherish her memory include her devoted husband of 45 years, Gregory P. Green; her inseparable daughter, Keturah Green; loving mother, Lorene Paige; her siblings, Donald, and Vernon Paige, Phyllis Cloud; and Theresa Lawrence all of Atlanta, GA; and Patricia Parks(John) of Tampa, FL. She is also survived by a host of other beloved relatives and friends who will mourn her loss immensely.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020