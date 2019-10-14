Evangelist Jacqueline Payne, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, entered eternal rest on Oct. 8, 2019 at the age of 69. Evangelist Jacqueline Payne is survived by her two sons and two daughters; Raymond Payne Jr. of (Dallas, TX), Christopher Shaffer of (San Antonio, TX), Raynea Payne and Eadrean Payne all of Baton Rouge, LA. Grandchildren, Raymond Payne III., Jamari Payne, Deangelo Mosley, Jacobi Payne, Jermond Hampton, Jordan Payne and Javon Payne, Corey Anderson Jr., Joshua Anderson. Along with her other children Tonya Stephens, Catrice Walker, La'Tarsha Smith, Dennis Jones, Shelton Barrow and a host of other nieces and nephews. Proceeded in Death by her Parents James and Pearl Boatner, Edrena Shaffer and Sisters Deborah Stephens, Patricia Barrow, Darlene Barrow, Brother Gregory Van Norman and Nephew Chester Stephens Jr. Viewing will start at 9 am until Funeral services at 11 am held on Friday 18th, 2019 at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton at 11816 Jackson St, Clinton, LA 70722. Conducted by Rev. David Carter Sr. Interment Cedar Grove Church of God in Christ Cemetery, 19984 Pride Baywood Road, Greenwell Springs, LA. Friends and Family may call and order arrangements in honor of Evangelist Jaqueline Payne under direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2019