Jacqueline "Jackie" Rosaya, a sales associate, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 22, 2019 at age 22. She was a native and resident Baton Rouge, LA. Jacqueline is survived by her mother Charmaine James, her son Rayden Michael Williams, her siblings Rochelle, Michelle, Augustine, Jarvius and Antonio Rosaya, her grandmother Brenda Rosaya, her Great Granddaughter Irene Kaigler Thomas, her godmother and aunt Jennifer Rosaya, and her aunt Tewanda Rosaya. She is also survived by 6 aunts, 2 uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral at Allen Chapel A.M.E. 6175 Scenic Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70805, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am. Interment: Hope Cemetery, Plank Rd. Baton Rouge, LA. Arrangements by Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home, 10715 North Oak Hills Parkway, Baton Rouge, LA 70810. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019