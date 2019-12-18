Jacqueline Sanders Stubbs, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on December 18, 2019 at the age of 40. Jacquie graduated from Our Lady of the Lake College of Nursing with an Associate's Degree. She began her career at Our Lady of the Lake as a Registered Nurse. Above all things Jacquie loved her family. She also loved spending time at the beach. Jacquie is survived by her son, Thomas Stubbs, III; daughter, Kennedy Stubbs; mother, Donna Sanders Broussard, and stepfather, Ronald Broussard; brother, John D. Sanders; and sister, Jennifer Sanders McManus. She is preceded in death by sister, Dawn R. Sanders; and father, Gary D. Sanders. Visitation will take place at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10AM until funeral service time at 2PM. Please visit www.rabenhorst.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019