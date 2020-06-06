Miss Jackie died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her residence after a long illness. She was born an only child to Henry and Elminia Sprole in New Orleans on April 5, 1935 and grew up in Amite, Lousiana. In November 1976, she married the love of her life, Mr. Joe Kreutzer, and moved to Baton Rouge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Kreutzer; her stepsons, Tom Kreutzer and Martin Kreutzer and a granddaughter, Faye Elizabeth Kreutzer. She is survived by two stepdaughters, Terry Walter and Sue Driggs as well as five grandchildren: Joe Walter, David Walter, Jacob Kreutzer, Flannery Kreutzer, Riley Kreutzer and Carter Driggs as well as two great-grandchildren: Isaac Walter and Aurora Walter, cousins Rosalind Crosby, Greg David, Bobby Prunty and she was Godmother to numerous cousins. She is also survived by her loving companion, Fred McCammon. Miss Jackie worked as an X-Ray Technician for many years with the Baton Rouge Veterans Hospital, was a founding member of the Ladies of the Cathedral as well as a member of The Woman's Club Inc of Baton Rouge. Miss Jackie was active in Krewe of Iduna and Krewe of Mystique De La Capitale, and served as Ball Captain in 1988. She was well known for her skills with a needle and beaded many a Mardi Gras ball gown and ring-bearer pillows for friends and family! She loved to dress up and go out on the town and was a generous and loving friend to all. A burial service will be held at 10AM on June 9, 2020 at Greenoaks Memorial Park with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date when Covid-19 concerns are reduced and people can gather more freely. The family would like to thank Miss Jackie's caregivers: Bridget Johnson, Christine Hickman, Susie Jone and Monica Alfred, who made her last months as comfortable as possible. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pinnacle Hospice in Baton Rouge, The Woman's Club Inc of Baton Rouge, or the American SIDS Institute.

