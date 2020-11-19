1/
Jacqueline Turner
Graveside service for Jacqueline S. Turner, 90, will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or KershawHealth Hospice. Mrs. Turner passed away at home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Born in Coward, S.C., she was the daughter of the late William Walter Singletary and Mamie Cockfield Singletary. She was a dedicated wife and mother. Mrs. Turner enjoyed fishing and working in her yard and garden. She was a member of Lugoff First Baptist Church and also attended New Horizon Community Church in Lancaster, S.C. Surviving are her children, Beverly T. Rogers (Larry), Jack L. Turner (Kathy), Jacob B. Turner (Helen), and Melody T. Browning; daughter-in-law, Margaret Turner; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Vernon LeRoy Turner; son, Vernon "Don" Turner; siblings, Jettie S. Belk, Joseph Singletary, Jacob Soloman Singletary, and Jeanette S. Rowell; son-in-law, Steve Browning; and a great-grandson, Kyle Harelson. The family extends a special thanks to Sylvia Moore for her unceasing love and care of Mrs. Turner for the last two years. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
