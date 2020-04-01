Born July 7, 1956, Jacqueline "Jackie" Wright Achee, 63 years old, received her angel wings on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 7:28 pm at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. As unexpected as her passing is to so many, what is expected is for all that loved her and had the pleasure of meeting her to remember all the wonderful times she shared with each of you. Jackie is survived by her loving husband, Robert Joseph Achee, III; her children, Katherine Hebert (Kenny), Melissa Wilkinson (Shane), Bryan Achee (Jessica) Christopher Achee (Robin); her dearest grandchildren, Bayli, Brayden and Brooklynn Wilkinson, Elizabeth and Collin Achee, Nicholas and Ryleigh Achee, Karter, Karson and Kannon Hebert and great grandson Davis Sanchez. She is also survived by her mother, Janice Wright; and siblings, John and Perry Wright, Joyce Kilpatrick and Mary Mahon. Jackie is preceded in death by her father, Jack Wright. Jackie was an extraordinary wife, mother, sister, Mimi, and friend, she will be missed by many. She was a lover of sports, hunting and fishing, and most of all, America! May we all rejoice in her lasting impression and smile she left on us all and yell "Geaux Tigers"! Private services will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker, LA on Friday, April 3, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date when social distancing is no longer inconveniencing everyone.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020