Mrs. Jacquelyn Marie Jenkins of Denham Springs, LA passed away peacefully Saturday morning, January 4, 2020, after a long battle with liver cancer, she was 74 years old. Mrs. Jenkins was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. WB Templeton, of Baker, Louisiana. She is survived by her son's Keith Layne Jenkins, William Burton Jenkins, daughters-in-law Lisa Marie Jenkins, Christine Renee Jenkins granddaughters Sydney Marie Jenkins, Isabella Grace Jenkins, grandsons Ryan Thomas Jenkins, Peyton James Jenkins, brother Charles Templeton, sister-in-law Gail Templeton and nephews David and Mike Templeton. Mrs. Jenkins also had numerous family and friends all across Louisiana. Mrs. Jenkins worked for and retired from Hancock Bank in Denham Springs, Louisiana. Mrs. Jenkins enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a long-time member of Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, LA. A ceremony celebrating the life of Jacquelyn Jenkins will be held at Istrouma Baptist Church, 10500 Sam Rushing Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, visitation will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6:00pm -8:00pm and will resume Wednesday morning, January 8, 2020 at 9:00am until funeral service at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 6213 Groom Road, Baker, LA 70714. Arrangements made by Church Funeral Services and Crematory, Walker, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020