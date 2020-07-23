"Just hold my hand and be my friend" Surrounded by prayer and embraced by God's loving arms, our beloved mother, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Thompson Callegan passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was a native and lifelong resident of Plaquemine, Louisiana. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend who always had a kind word for everyone. She was gracious and her faith in God admirable. A Rite of Christian Burial with immediate family was held at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. A celebration of her life will be held at later date with close family and friends. She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Jacquelyn Salvato and husband Guyton, and Jana Callegan; two sons, Kerry Callegan and wife Kim, Chad Callegan and lifelong partner Tammy Toups. She was the proud grandmother to Clint Callegan and former wife Dana, Chase Callegan and wife Ashley, Courtney Callegan, Tyler Rock and wife Jeanne, Brennan Rock and wife Kacie, Kristen Payne and husband Devin, Lacelyn Callegan and fiancé Phillip LaBauve, Brandon Toups and wife Bethany, Megan Toups, Michael Salvato and wife Crystal, and Gabriel Salvato and fiancé Keri Yarbrough; sixteen great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, friends of her children and extended family, whom she loved as her own. She is also survived by sister-in-law law, Rosalee Thompson; brother, Douglas Thompson and wife Coral; sisters, Gayle Richard, Dickie Lee Boudreaux and husband Eddie; sisters-in-law, Bessie C. Banta, Mary C. Berthelot and husband Alcide, and Barbara S. Callegan; brothers-in-law, Davis Callegan and wife Kathy and James Maurin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, John Dewey "JD" Callegan; parents, Weldon and Juanita Hebert Thompson and brother, James W. "JW" Thompson. We would like to thank Dr. Bryan Hathorn, Dr. Michael Green, the nurses and staff of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, the nurses, aides, social workers and staff at Landmark South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the quality care and the kindness extended to not only to our mother but to us. We also would like to thank those of you that called, messaged and prayed for us. We are forever grateful to you all. Lastly, in lieu for flowers and donations we ask you to take a moment to do some small act of kindness for someone in need. Hold the hand of someone you love and spend time with those who mean the most to you; for time waits for no one and love and kindness is the only way to make a difference in this world. Our mother's life was proof of that. Gone but forever holding our hands. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.