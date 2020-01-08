Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jacques passed away on January 4, 2020 in his home in Baton Rouge, He is survived by his mother, Virginia S. Lowery of Baton Rouge; his father, J. Clifford Ourso, Jr., Arizona and his brother and his wife, Stuart and Erica Ourso of Washougal Washington; and a large extended family. He was a self-employed Lawn Care Contractor. He graduated from Mountain View High School in Vancouver, Washington and from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, LA. He loved his guitar and all rock music. He was a great cook and liked to experiment with different spices and seasonings. He was curious about the world and enjoyed travel and saw the educational value of seeing other cultures. He especially loved his two labs, Amber and Turbo and was a good pet owner. He was fun, funny and loving. He will be sorely missed by all his family and friends. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to St. Aloysius Music Program or a .

