Jacques P. Villaume, resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Saturday, February 16th at the age of 83. Jacques was born in Newark, NJ on January 19, 1936 and raised in New Rochelle, NY. He graduated from Purdue University in 1959 with a Mechanical Engineering degree. He was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi Fraternity. He received his commission to the United States Navy upon graduation. He proudly served as a Lt. Commander until May 1969. Jacques and Charlotte married on June 3rd, 1965, six weeks after their first date. They celebrate 53 years of marriage due to one chance encounter, persistence by Jacques to get her phone number correct, and a wonderful date to see Mary Poppins. He and Charlotte raised two children in Metairie, LA; JP and Jennifer. They lived in Metairie until 1989. Jacques loved his work as an engineer, serving the Pump and Compressor industry for Service Engineering Company until he retired in his late 70's. He was a member of Red Stick Kiwanis since 1989, serving the Baton Rouge Community for 28 years. He has held various positions in Kiwanis, including President and Lt. Governor. He was awarded many times for his community service to Baton Rouge, through Kiwanis, VIPS and the United States Army. He helped to stand up the U.S. Army Baton Rouge Grassroots Advisory Board in 2009, becoming one of the founding members, serving until 2017. He founded Our Community Salutes in 2011, a ceremony designed to honor high school students who made the choice to serve, continuing and growing the program for 6 years as the Director and Coordinator. He is a member of Broadmoor Methodist Church, proudly serving his church as an usher for over 25 years. He led his life with service to family, community and faith as his priority instilling those honorable values in his children. Everyone loves Mr. Jacques and knows him as an easy going, kind and generous man, who lived his life with grace and gentlemanly honor. His legacy will live on in all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his father; William J. Villaume, his mother Emme W. Villaume; his brother, William Villaume; and his sister, Nina V. Schneider and her husband George P. Schneider. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte B. Villaume, son, Jacques P. Villaume Jr and his wife Beth, their sons Logan and Jackson; and daughter Jennifer J. Villaume; his brother Louis G. Villaume; nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Red Stick Kiwanis to fund a scholarship in his name for an outstanding Baton Rouge Key Club Member who excels in school and plans to pursue college or a military path. Visitation at Resthaven in Baton Rouge from noon to 2pm, Saturday, February 23rd. Private family interment following. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary