Jacqulyn "Jackie" Malbrough Ricca, 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 16, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Lake, Louisiana and a resident of Prairieville, LA. She enjoyed being with her family and friends and was the proud business owner of Scrapper's Den 61. Jacqulyn is survived by her loving husband, Victor "Butch" Ray Ricca; daughters, Sha (Bubba) Carter, Lori (Robert Stafford) McGowan, Kim (Dempsey) Lambert; stepchildren and their families, Vicky (Darren) Parker, Ann (Ed) Adams, Ryan (Stacey) Ricca, Scott (Marcy) Ricca, Kyle Ricca; grandchildren, Chase Bazile, Coby (Leslie) Lambert, Spencer Lambert (Kara), Garret Davis (Summer); great-grandchildren, Kaizer Bazile and Harper Lambert. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Paul Lambert; parents, Jean and Rosina Malbrough; brother, Marc Malbrough. Family and friends are invited to attend the services at Galvez Pentecostal Church, 15267 Joe Sevario Rd. Gonzales, LA 70737. Visitation will be 10 am - 12 pm with Funeral Services immediately following. Interment: Galvez Pentecostal Cemetery. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.