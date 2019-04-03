Jaelan Fowler entered into eternal rest on March 28, 2019 at the age of 18. He was a Pipe Fitter with Stupp Corporation. Survived by his parents, Paula Louis-Fowler (Noel), Jason Fowler Sr., Joe Louis Jr., Josie Louis and Lionel Butler Jr.; sisters, Paula Renell Fowler and Journee Jaynel Fowler; brother, Jason Lee Fowler Jr.; special cousins who he considered sisters, Jasmine, Jayla, Jalisse and Lilah Butler; special uncle, Joshua Louis; uncles, Kelven Fowler and David Fowler; aunts, Joyce (Oscar) Wooden, Diana (Darryl) Johnson, Georgiana (Vernell) Stevenson and Lisa Baranco. Preceded in death by grandmothers, Priscilla Dunn Louis and Josephine Haskins Fowler; grandfather, Herman Fowler; aunts, Brenda Ann Fowler Gremillion and Schyvanda Fowler. Celebration of Life Service Friday, April 5, 2019 10:00 am, Mt. Mariah Baptist Church, 14905 LA Hwy. 417, Batchelor, LA. Interment Mt. Mariah Baptist Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019