An angel was born into this world on January 17, 1988 to the union of Shedrick and Deidre Richardson who they named Jajuan Terrell Richardson. On July 12, 2019 God changed his name to friend! Jajuan was baptized at Mt. Kingdom Baptist Church by Pastor David Blount Sr. After graduating from Springfield High School he worked as a mechanic and in the Mosaic Plant before enlisting in the United States Army where he was currently serving on active duty. Jajuan attended New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Fountain, CO. and was a strong part of the Young Adult Ministry. He leaves to forever cherish his memory his wife, Jaisierra Richardson, his parents Shedrick and Deidra Richardson. His brothers Shedrick Richardson Jr. and Kolandre Richardson. His grandmother, Rosa Davis. His father and mother-in-law Jason and Karen Walker. Six aunts, Vivian (Ulysses) Cook, Regina Mason, Cheryl Mason, Tedra Denham, Evelyn Mason and Diana Richardson. Seven uncles Paul (Lorena) Richardson, Jeffrey Mason, Darryl Mason, Jeryl Brazil, Herman Denham, Jeffrey White and Todd Denhams. Three nieces and two nephews Makayla Bridgewater, Mariyah Richardson, Sy'mya Brown, Trent Richardson and Zion Delong. Two sisters- in-law Micaela Lewis and Keyishi (Andrew) Peters. One brother in-law, Tyrance (Spanade) Lewis. One great aunt, Dorothy Travis. One great uncle, James Freeman. His Godsister, Shalanda (Chris) Chappell. Close family friends Amanda Perkins, Jahmell Williams, Zach Ammonds and Eddrick Davis. A host of other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Wright & Calvey Funeral Home where a visitation will be held at the Chapel on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Wright & Calvey Funeral Home Chapel at 11 am, and the internment will be at Holly Gardens Cemetery in Hammond, LA. Please visit wrightandcalveyfuneralhome.com for online entries.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 24 to July 27, 2019