Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services 9348 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge , LA 70807 (225)-778-1612 Send Flowers Obituary

Jamarcus Romeo Harris "Choppa" was born on September 11, 1991. Jarmarcus peaceful mannerisms were the most part of him from childhood throughout his adult life. Jarmarcus was baptized and accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior on March 7, 2016 at the Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Stanley Plain, Sr. Jamarcus was employed as a meat cutter at Shoppers Value Food Store. Jarmarcus was educated through the East Baton Rouge School System. Jamarcus leaves to cherish his memories his parents Otis Jr. and Fayette Harris, brother Otis C. Harris, sister Taquencya Harris, half sisters Tarnasha, Latoya, Sherita, Doretha, and Lasherdo, God brother, Brandon Spears, Grandparents Willie and Katie Robins,and three nephews Quintrell, Quintorist, and Quintorian Johnson. Jarmarcus has a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Viewing will be held at Hall & Davis Funeral Home, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge LA 70807 on April 9 2020 from 3:00 pm-5:00 pm. Graveside service will be held at Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Rd. , Baton Rouge LA, 70807 on April 10, 2020 at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Stanley Plain Sr., Rose of Sharon Baptist Church. Jamarcus was preceded in death by his only son Jamarcus Nelson, whom he loved dearly. Grandparents, Shirley and Otis Harris, Sr., and a devoted friend Destiny Nelson. Jamarcus Romeo Harris "Choppa" was born on September 11, 1991. Jarmarcus peaceful mannerisms were the most part of him from childhood throughout his adult life. Jarmarcus was baptized and accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior on March 7, 2016 at the Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Stanley Plain, Sr. Jamarcus was employed as a meat cutter at Shoppers Value Food Store. Jarmarcus was educated through the East Baton Rouge School System. Jamarcus leaves to cherish his memories his parents Otis Jr. and Fayette Harris, brother Otis C. Harris, sister Taquencya Harris, half sisters Tarnasha, Latoya, Sherita, Doretha, and Lasherdo, God brother, Brandon Spears, Grandparents Willie and Katie Robins,and three nephews Quintrell, Quintorist, and Quintorian Johnson. Jarmarcus has a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Viewing will be held at Hall & Davis Funeral Home, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge LA 70807 on April 9 2020 from 3:00 pm-5:00 pm. Graveside service will be held at Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Rd. , Baton Rouge LA, 70807 on April 10, 2020 at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Stanley Plain Sr., Rose of Sharon Baptist Church. Jamarcus was preceded in death by his only son Jamarcus Nelson, whom he loved dearly. Grandparents, Shirley and Otis Harris, Sr., and a devoted friend Destiny Nelson. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close