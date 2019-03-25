Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James 'Jim' Hoover. View Sign

James B. "Jim" Hoover, 72, of Houston, Texas, and formerly of Baton Rouge and St. Francisville, Louisiana, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was surrounded by his family at the assisted living center where he resided. He was born in Hammond, Louisiana, on November 12, 1946, the son of the late L.E. "Doc" Hoover and Daisy Chandler Hoover. He attended Southeastern Louisiana University before proudly serving in the U.S. Army. During the Vietnam War , Jim was awarded a Silver Star Medal, two Bronze Star Medals and several other medals with valor honors. Following his military service, Jim spent the next 30 years working in the industrial construction sector. He was the founder of OMNI Constructors in Baton Rouge. After selling OMNI to MMR Constructors, Jim spent the remainder of his career at Turner Industries, where he served as the Maintenance Manager of Harmony Construction and later as the Vice President of Nichols Construction. Following his retirement in 2005, Jim moved to St. Francisville, Louisiana. An avid outdoorsmen, Jim loved the beauty of the Felicianas and often referred to the area as "God's Country." In 2016, he relocated to Houston, where he spent his remaining time with his two daughters. Jim is survived by the mother of his children and former wife of 32 years, Marie (Ellzey) Hoover of Baton Rouge; his two daughters and a son-in-law, Kimberly Hoover, and Matthew and Michelle Hoover Kern all of Houston, Texas; a sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Al Davis of Richmond, Virginia; a nephew, Chandler (Missy) Davis, also of Richmond, Virginia; and a niece, Meredith Davis (Elliott) Winks of Cincinnati, Ohio. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and the late R.L. "Sonny" Anderson, who not only was his hunting partner and mentor, but whom he also regarded as a father figure. Throughout his life, Jim's number one enjoyment was being on the water - boating with his family and friends. Per his wishes, a memorial service with military honors will be held at Pirate's Cove Marina, near Orange Beach, Alabama. Family and friends will be invited to attend; however, arrangements are pending. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Jim's friend and caregiver, Stephanie Cloud; special family friend, Julie Bailey; the St. Joseph Hospice team and the entire staff of the Forum at Memorial Woods for compassionately caring for and loving Jim in recent years. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019

