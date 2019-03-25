James B. "Jim" Hoover, 72, of Houston, Texas, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born in Hammond, Louisiana, on November 12, 1946, the son of the late L.E. "Doc" Hoover and Daisy Chandler Hoover. He attended Southeastern Louisiana University before serving in the U.S. Army. During the Vietnam War, Jim was awarded a Silver Star Medal and a Bronze Star Medal among others with valor honors. After his military service, Jim spent the next 30 years working in the industrial construction sector. He was the founder of OMNI Constructors in Baton Rouge. After selling OMNI to MMR Constructors, Jim spent the remainder of his career at Turner Industries, as the Maintenance Manager of Harmony Construction and later as the Vice President of Nichols Construction. Following his retirement, Jim moved to St. Francisville. Jim is survived by the mother of his children and former wife of 32 years, Marie (Ellzey) Hoover of Baton Rouge; two daughters and a son-in-law, Kimberly Hoover, and Matthew and Michelle Hoover Kern, of Houston; a sister, Donna (Al) Davis of Richmond, Virginia; a nephew, Chandler (Missy) Davis, of Richmond, Virginia; and a niece, Meredith Davis (Elliott) Winks of Cincinnati, Ohio. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and the late R.L. "Sonny" Anderson, whom he regarded as a father figure. Per Jim's wishes, a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Pirate's Cove Marina, near Orange Beach, Alabama. Family and friends are invited to attend in casual attire. Services will be officiated by Hamilton Willis. Honorary pallbearers include Chandler Davis, Woody Hoover, Adrian Jenkins, Ike James, Christopher Johnston, and Chase Rainey. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VFW Post 5658, or to the . The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Jim's friend and caregiver, Stephanie Cloud; special family friend, Julie Bailey; the St. Joseph Hospice team and the entire staff of the Forum at Memorial Woods for compassionately caring for and loving Jim in recent years.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 30, 2019