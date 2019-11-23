|
James "Jim" Massey, Jr. was born on December 12, 1942 in Memphis, TN and passed away unexpectedly in a boating accident on November 20, 2019 at the age of 76. He is survived by his daughter Kelly Jo Robertson and her husband Troy; two grandchildren, Helena and Brennan; sister, Alice Smith and husband Walt; brother, John Massey; his sister-in-law, Diana Normand and husband Earl; and nieces and nephews. He received his master's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Tennessee. He was employed at Exxon for 33 years. He loved fishing and was an avid fisherman both fresh water and saltwater, loved going to his granddaughter's soccer games, taking his dog Junior to the dog park almost every day, and watching LSU play. He was preceded in death by his wife Beverly Kelly; his parents, James and Bertha Massey. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11 a.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019