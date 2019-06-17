James "Jim" Pirie, Sr., 67, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born August 16, 1951, to the late Alec Douglas Pirie and Thelma Ruth (Easterly) Pirie. Jim was a 1969 graduate of Denham Springs High School and worked as a machinist and farmer all his life. He retired from ITT Goulds Pump and was co-owner of Pirie Machine Works, LLC. He loved to hunt and travel and was a proud member of the NRA and a member of Hebron Baptist Church. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Tuesday, June 18, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday, June 19, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Charles Ray Smith. Burial will follow on the grounds of Evergreen Memorial Park, Denham Springs. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Betty Jo Gray Pirie; children; James Pirie, Jr., and Robert Pirie (Destiny); granddaughters, Charlotte and Audrey; brothers and sisters, Alec Pirie, Bruce Pirie (Carla), Ruth Cambre (Dale), and Marry Elizabeth "Ebbie" Addison (Jeff); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alec Douglas and Thelma Ruth Easterly Pirie; and sister, Maurice Pirie. Donations may be made to the N.R.A. or Hebron Baptist Church, Denham Springs. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 17 to June 19, 2019