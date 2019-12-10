James 'Lionel Wade

Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater New Hollywood B.C
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater New Hollywood B.C
Obituary
James 'Lionel' Wade entered into eternal rest at his home in St. Francisville, Louisiana on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5-7 pm; visitation resumes at Greater New Hollywood B.C, on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Dr. George Norflin; interment at church cemetery. Survivors include his loving wife, Hazel G. Wade; children, Sheila(Kenneth), Jacqueline and Freddie; siblings, Gloria Anderson Jacqueline Creey(Melvin) and Christine Campbell(Rev. Ray); eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Patricia. He served as a deacon at Greater New Hollywood B.C.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019
