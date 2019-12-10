James 'Lionel' Wade entered into eternal rest at his home in St. Francisville, Louisiana on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5-7 pm; visitation resumes at Greater New Hollywood B.C, on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Dr. George Norflin; interment at church cemetery. Survivors include his loving wife, Hazel G. Wade; children, Sheila(Kenneth), Jacqueline and Freddie; siblings, Gloria Anderson Jacqueline Creey(Melvin) and Christine Campbell(Rev. Ray); eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Patricia. He served as a deacon at Greater New Hollywood B.C.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019