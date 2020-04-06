Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James 'Mickey' St. Amant. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James "Mickey" Edward St. Amant was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to the union of the late Norman Joseph and Helen DeCuir St. Amant on August 11, 1944. Mickey was the seventh of ten children blessed to this union. On April 3, 2020, he transitioned peacefully from this life at Lane Regional Medical Center, Zachary, LA. Mickey was a 1962 graduate of Southern University Laboratory School and attended Southern University and A & M College. Thereafter, he enlisted in the United States Army and served his entire career with the armed service. After marriage, Mickey had four children; to the union of his wife Freda: Danielle and James Jr.; and to the union of his wife Soon was born Helen and Joseph. Upon retirement from the army, he devoted his time and talent to his church, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Scotlandville. He served as Deacon, Sacristan, Food Pantry Coordinator, and member of the Knights of Peter Claver, where he served various leadership positions, including Grand Knight. He gave his heart and soul to his church. Mickey leaves to cherish his memory, three of his children: Danielle St. Amant-Davis of Phoenix, Arizona, Helen S. Wakeley (Eddie) and Joseph St. Amant of Woodbridge, VA; grandchildren: Kayla, Jordana, and Nicholas; his brothers: Norman, Paul (Jackie), and Larry (Cynthia) St. Amant; his sisters: Marie S. Jackson and Charlotte S. Mathis; and sister-in law, Mattie St. Amant; in addition to a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents: Norman Joseph and Helen Decuir St. Amant; his son, James E. St. Amant, Jr.; his brothers: Joseph F. St. Amant, Anthony Stanley St. Amant and Ralph St. Amant; his sister: Shirley S. Stieff; his brothers-in-law: Joseph Cecil Mathis and Rufus E. Jackson, Jr.; and his sisters-in-law, Bernice B. 