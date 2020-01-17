James "Randall" Goodwin died at home January 16, 2020 surrounded by loving family. He was born April 4, 1933 in Trinity, Texas and a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Margaret Ann Lee Goodwin, his parents Daniel Frank and Ollie Atkinson Goodwin of Baton Rouge, and brother the Reverend Dr. Dan Frank Goodwin of Kilgore, TX. Randall graduated from Baton Rouge High School and was inducted into the BRHS Hall of Fame in 1987. He graduated from Louisiana State University, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Order and enjoyed lifetime friendships with his fraternity brothers. His initial start into the insurance industry began with his uncle Jack Atkinson. He established Goodwin-Gauthier Insurance Agency and Randall Goodwin Insurance Agency and was president of both. Following his retirement, he continued his relationship in the industry through his participation in Baton Rouge Business Network. Randall was a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge and a Paul Harris Fellow. Through the years, he served on many boards and commissions in the community which he loved. He was a dedicated member of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board for 18 years and served on the Louisiana School Board Association, serving as president on both. He served on the BREC Parks & Recreation Commission and was instrumental in its decision to acquire and develop what we know and love as Highland Road Park. He was a charter member of Mystic Krewe of Achilles, board member and president of the Louisiana Arts & Science Center (now LSAM), a longtime board member of the Catholic Presbyterian Apartments. Randall and Margaret became residents of Oak Hills subdivision in 1959 where they remained members of Oak Hills Civic Association and OH Lake Association for their more than 50 years as residents. He loved sports and athletics and participated in many as team member or manager. He was a member of LSU's L-Club, lettering in track and field as a javelin thrower. Years after graduation, he was proud to officiate track and field events and served on the LSU Athletic Council 1994-98. He coached numerous American Legion summer baseball teams, always proud to have his son Randy as a player on those teams. He was passionate in his faith and motivated in his love for Jesus Christ. Randall was a lifetime member at First Presbyterian Church of Baton Rouge, a faithful steward, Deacon, Elder, Session Member, Sunday School Teacher, and member of the Roundtable and Crossroads classes. He loved his church and church family. Survived by his four children and their spouses: James Randall "Randy" Goodwin, Jr. and Suzanne, LeeAnn Goodwin Kozan and David, Margaret Lynn Goodwin Savoie and Lewis, and Garland Goodwin Wilson and William "Billy"; and grandchildren: Natalie Goodwin Miller (husband, Drew), Margaret Richardson Savoie, Katherine Alexandra Kozan, Wilhelmina Tate Wilson, and Randall William Wilson. Visitation will be at First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd. on Monday, January 20 at 10:00 am until service at 11:30. Burial at Roselawn Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements through Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Of Moving Colors Productions' Margaret Goodwin Memorial Fund.
