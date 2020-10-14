1/1
James A. Baumann Sr.
1936 - 2020
A loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend went to his eternal home on October 9, 2020. He was born August 4, 1936 and was 84 years old. James was a Police Officer for many years with the Baton Rouge City Police Department. He also served in the Air Force. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, dancing and spending time with his family and friends. He leaves behind to cherish his memories two daughters, Cheryl Baumann Capello, Sarah Baumann Taylor and husband Daniel; son, Robert Charles Baumann and Shyhrete Baumann; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; longtime companion, Ginger Jones; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice Baumann and Lillian Baumann Haskins, and his son, James A. Baumann Jr. A graveside service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory beginning at 2:00 p.m., November 12, 2020.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
