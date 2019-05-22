James Alexander Smith entered into eternal rest on May 14, 2019 at the age of 34. Survived by his fiance, Sabrina Acevedo; parents, Latricia Smith and James Coleman; daughters, Trinity Smith and Jayde Smith; sons, JaVale Smith and Jeremiah Smith; brother, Fredrick Smith. Visitation Saturday, May 25, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Sterling Wright officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019