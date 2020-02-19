James Alleman, Sr., a resident of White Castle, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was 90. James was a sugar cane farmer and a distributor of the Morning Advocate Newspaper. He was a proud member of the Teamsters, and he served as an usher at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church. James served in the Louisiana National Guard and the US Army where he served in Europe during the Korean War. James also played football and baseball for Donaldsonville High School, and the Semi Pro Baseball Team Donaldsonville Grays. He was an avid fan of LSU baseball and football. He is survived by his four children, James Alleman, Jr. (Denise), Nancy Christensen (Richard), Terry Black (Raymond), and Scott Alleman (Monica); 12 grandchildren, Ashley King, Bryan Alleman, Amber Grumbles, Kevin, Daniel, Matthew, and Kristen Black, Mike Urdiales, Allison Allred, Emily Lester, and Scott Jackson Alleman; and 6 great grandchildren, Izzy Rae Aguirre, Lucille Black, Abigail King, Tyler and Logan Jackson, and Skylar Cedotal. He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Cavet Alleman; parents, Ledave and Mathile Ramagos Alleman; and 7 siblings, Herbert, Lloyd, Alge, and Lucille Alleman, Vernon A. Gomez, Rosemary A. Smith, and Helen A. Cross. Visitation will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, White Castle from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. To offer condolences to the family please visit, www.oursoWhiteCastle.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020