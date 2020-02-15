James Allen Duhe native of Reserve, LA and resident of Prairieville, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 88. James proudly served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant during the Korean War. He enjoyed dancing, woodworking, playing his mandolin and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Claris Duhe; sons, James Allen Duhe and Zack Duhe; step-sons Harold LeBoeuf and Edward LeBoeuf; grandchildren, Jaime, Jordan, JoAnna, Tayler, Samantha, Adam; Siblings- John Gilbert and Phyllis. James is preceded in death by his parents, Evariste and Irene Duhe; siblings Elizabeth, Daniel, Richard, Ruby, Robert, Anna Rose, Lance and Jerry. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, February 21,2020 at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales from 1 pm until 3pm, with family members to speak at 2:45 pm. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21, 2020