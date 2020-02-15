James Allen Duhe

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
Service Information
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-647-8608
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:45 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

James Allen Duhe native of Reserve, LA and resident of Prairieville, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 88. James proudly served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant during the Korean War. He enjoyed dancing, woodworking, playing his mandolin and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Claris Duhe; sons, James Allen Duhe and Zack Duhe; step-sons Harold LeBoeuf and Edward LeBoeuf; grandchildren, Jaime, Jordan, JoAnna, Tayler, Samantha, Adam; Siblings- John Gilbert and Phyllis. James is preceded in death by his parents, Evariste and Irene Duhe; siblings Elizabeth, Daniel, Richard, Ruby, Robert, Anna Rose, Lance and Jerry. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, February 21,2020 at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales from 1 pm until 3pm, with family members to speak at 2:45 pm. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21, 2020
bullet Korean War bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Gonzales, LA   (225) 647-8608
funeral home direction icon